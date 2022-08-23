Tuesday stabbing victim has died, Greensboro police say

Updated 5:52 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Police say a 55-year-old man stabbed earlier today has died and his death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Dominick Barnes was found stabbed about 5:20 a.m. when officers responded to the 1100 block of Summit Avenue, police said in a news release.

Police said they have no suspect information and did not release a possible motive in the fatal stabbing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.