Two Greensboro men arrested Sunday after reported break-in at gun shop, deputies say

COLFAX — Two Greensboro men were arrested after deputies responded early Sunday to an attempted breaking and entering at Colfax Gun and Ammo.

When deputies responded at 1 a.m. to the business, in the 9400 block of West Market Street, they requested assistance from the Kernersville Police Department, according to a news release from Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

When two Kernersville officers located a suspicious vehicle parked on Ira Drive, the driver of that vehicle accelerated and attempted to flee in the direction of the officers. A Kernersville Police officer fired his duty weapon, but no one was injured as a result of the discharge, according to the news release.

The occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

Ahmodd Rasheed Brown, 21, and Joshua Elisha King, 22, were each charged with breaking and entering, possession of a stolen firearm, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, all felonies; and carrying a concealed gun, a misdemeanor, according to the news release.

Brown was jailed on a $500,000 secured bond. King is being held with no bond. Both are scheduled to appear in court today, according to online jail records.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Detective J. Wright at 336-641-5963 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.