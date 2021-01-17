 Skip to main content
Two men armed with gun, fire extinguisher, rob Greensboro restaurant delivery driver, police say
GREENSBORO —  Two men, one armed with a handgun and the other with a fire extinguisher, robbed a Chinese restaurant late Sunday afternoon, Greensboro said in a news release.

Officers responded at 5:06 p.m. to Dragon Express, 2934 Randleman Road, regarding the robbery of a delivery driver.

The driver was approached by two men at an apartment complex at 223 W. Vandalia Road and robbed of an undisclosed amount of money and personal property, according to the release. No injuries were reported.

No further information was available and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

