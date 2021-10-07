Two people accused of concealing death of boy in High Point; his body was secretly buried in Iredell County

HIGH POINT — Authorities have charged two people with concealing the death of an infant boy, according to a news release from High Point police.

Olivia N. Billington, 21, and Alex H, Best, 19, both of Statesville, are charged with felony concealment of death, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Sept. 7, the High Point Police Department’s Special Victims Unit was made aware of the burial of the infant in Iredell County.

The investigation by the High Point police and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Department revealed that on Sept. 4, Billington gave birth to the boy in High Point with Best. No notifications or medical treatment were sought by either party, police said. Two days later, Best took the deceased infant to his residence in Iredell County where he buried it on his property, police said.

An autopsy was conducted and the cause of death of the infant was determined to be inconclusive.

Per N.C. General Statute 14-401.22, felony concealment of death can be charged when any person who, with the intent to conceal the death of a person, fails to notify a law enforcement authority of the death or secretly buries or otherwise secretly disposes of a dead human body.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or via the P3 mobile app.