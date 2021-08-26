Two people arrested in stabbing death of Burlington man, 24, police say

BURLINGTON — Police say they have arrested two people in the recent stabbing death of a 24-year-old Burlington man.

On Saturday, police went to Corporate Suites at 2912 Saconn Drive about a death investigation and found the body of Lucas Daniel Cook, who died from a single stab wound, according to a news release from the Burlington Police Department.

Police arrested Scottie Oneil Pringle, 29, of Burlington, on a charge of second-degree murder. He is being held without bond in the Alamance County Jail.

Eva Marie Meierdiercks, 40, was arrested and charged with accessory to second-degree murder. She was jailed on a $75,000 secured bond.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 336-229-3500. To provide tips anonymously, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or use the mobile App P3 Tips.