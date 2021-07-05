Two people in vehicle were shot on I-40 near Freeman Mill Road exit, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Two people in a vehicle were shot Monday afternoon along Interstate 40, according to Lt. Frances Banks of the Greensboro Police Department.

At 3:15 p.m., officers responded to I-40 West near the Freeman Mill Road exit on a call about an aggravated assault, according to a news release from the department.

Upon arrival, police found two people with gunshot injuries, Banks confirmed.

The victims were taken to a local hospital. They were in stable condition with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to the release.

Banks said detectives are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting on the busy highway.

The investigation delayed traffic for a few hours, but the highway has since fully reopened, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.