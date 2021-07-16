 Skip to main content
Two people wounded in separate shootings Thursday night, Greensboro police say
Two people wounded in separate shootings Thursday night, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Two people were wounded in separate shootings Thursday night, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At 8 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Glendale Drive and located one victim in stable condition, according to the news release from Greensboro Police Department.

At 9:45 p.m., police responded a shooting near the intersection of Julian and Omaha streets and found one victim with injuries described in the news release as non-life-threatening.

Both victims were transported to a hospital for treatment. No additional details were made available about the shootings.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

