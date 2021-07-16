Two people wounded in separate shootings Thursday night, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Two people were wounded in separate shootings Thursday night, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At 8 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Glendale Drive and located one victim in stable condition, according to the news release from Greensboro Police Department.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At 9:45 p.m., police responded a shooting near the intersection of Julian and Omaha streets and found one victim with injuries described in the news release as non-life-threatening.

Both victims were transported to a hospital for treatment. No additional details were made available about the shootings.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.