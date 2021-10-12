 Skip to main content
Two people wounded in shooting early Tuesday in Greensboro, police say
breaking top story

Police units responds to the scene of an emergency

Stock photo

 MattGush

GREENSBORO — Two people were wounded in a shooting early Tuesday, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 200 block of Stockton Way and found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital by ambulance with what officers described in the news release as non-life threatening injuries.

No other details were released.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

