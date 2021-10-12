Two people wounded in shooting early Tuesday in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — Two people were wounded in a shooting early Tuesday, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 200 block of Stockton Way and found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital by ambulance with what officers described in the news release as non-life threatening injuries.
No other details were released.
Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.