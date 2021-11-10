Two people wounded in shooting early Wednesday, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Two people were hospitalized - one in critical condition - early Wednesday after a shooting, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting in the 5900 block of West Friendly Avenue and were able to locate two victims later in the High Point area, according to the news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The other victim was listed in stable condition. No other details were released by Greensboro police.

The High Point Police Department is assisting with this investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.