Two Reidsville residents charged after shooting Monday on I-40 in Greensboro injures 2, police say

GREENSBORO — Two Reidsville residents have been arrested in connection with a shooting on Interstate 40 on Monday that injured two people, police said.

Donovan Cornell Bass, 28, has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, Greensboro police said Tuesday in a news release. He also faces several other charges, including multiple drug-related charges.

Victoria Jordan, 26, also faces multiple drug-related charges, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said previously that two people in a vehicle were shot Monday afternoon along Interstate 40.

Officers responded at 3:15 p.m. to I-40 West near the Freeman Mill Road exit for a report of an aggravated assault and found two people who had been shot, according to Lt. Frances Banks of the Greensboro Police Department.

The victims were taken to a local hospital and were in stable condition Monday with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said Monday in a news release.

Banks said detectives are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting on the busy highway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3tips app at P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.