Two teens, 14 and 17, accused of killing 16-year-olds found fatally shot behind Graham apartment complex

GRAHAM — Two teens, one 14 and the other 17, are accused in the fatal shooting of two 16-year-old males in August, according to a news release from Graham police.

The names of the suspects were not released because of their ages, police said, but they were both charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. They are being held held at juvenile detention facilities.

The suspects are accused of shooting the 16-year-olds on Aug. 25. At approximately 1 a.m. that day, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Graham Village Apartments in the 900 block of East Hanover Road.

Officers arrived and found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening and information provided to the officers did not indicate there were other victims, police said.

However, at about 9:45 a.m., Burlington police investigators reached out to Graham police detectives in regards to a missing persons investigation. The investigators had reason to believe that their case was related to the earlier shooting incident, according to the release.

Graham detectives went back to Graham Village Apartments and canvassed the area for more information and evidence. At about 11 a.m. they found the bodies of the two 16-year-olds in the wooded area behind the apartment complex.

The investigation into this case is continuing. Graham officers were assisted at the scene by officers from Burlington Police Department, deputies from Alamance County Sheriff's Office, agents with N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, the Medical Examiner's Office and the Alamance County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 336-570-6711 and speak to Capt. Flood with the Criminal Investigations Division. Anonymous tips can be given by contacting Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.