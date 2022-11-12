Undercover police vehicle stolen from repair shop, High Point police say

Police said the stolen vehicle has an undercover lights and siren package. Other agencies have been notified across the state to look out for the vehicle, which has N.C. license plate FMA-2836.

Police advise that at any time, anyone who may feel concern about being pulled over during a traffic stop should continue driving the speed limit and pull in at the nearest busy, well-lit area. They can also turn on their flashing hazard lights, which signals they are aware of the officer's presence. And drivers can always call 911 if they have any concerns that the person pulling them over may not be authorized to do so.