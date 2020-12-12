Update: 1 dead, 1 injured in Saturday shooting, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Police say one of the two people shot earlier today at South and Ogden streets has died.

Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Christina Marie Jones of Greensboro. Police have not identified the second victim, but said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after two people were found shot Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. to a report of gunfire at the intersection of South and Ogden streets, police said in a news release. They found two people who had been shot; both were taken to a local hospital.

Police did not release further information on the victims or give a possible motive in the shootings.

