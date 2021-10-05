UPDATE: 11-month-old child missing from Greensboro located in High Point, returned to parents, Greensboro police say

Updated at 7:25 a.m.

Greensboro police announced early Tuesday that the missing child was located in High Point and was returned to his parents. The stolen vehicle was also located. No other details were immediately available.

Updated at 1:39 a.m.

GREENSBORO — An Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday for an 11-month-old boy who was inside a vehicle that was stolen from a gas station late Monday.

At 9:01 p.m., a man stole a black, 2015 Chevrolet Malibu from the Great Stops at 5412 W. Market St., Greensboro police said in a news release.

Azlazial Amir Ritter was inside the vehicle at the time, police said. The child is described as Black, approximately 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 30 pounds. He has medium length, braided black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and black Jordan onesie with dark blue Nautica sweatpants.

Police released a photo from a surveillance video camera of the suspect in the incident.

Anyone who sees this vehicle or Azlazial is asked to call 911 immediately.

Posted at 11:03 p.m.