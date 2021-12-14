 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: 17-year-old suspect in robbery shot, killed by tobacco store clerk, Greensboro police say
0 Comments
top story breaking

UPDATE: 17-year-old suspect in robbery shot, killed by tobacco store clerk, Greensboro police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Updated 10:27 a.m.

GREENSBORO — Authorities say that a tobacco store employee fired a weapon during a robbery Monday evening, striking one of the robbery suspects, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The deceased has been identified as Gabriel Malachi Kalu, 17, of Greensboro.

Police said three male suspects entered Tobacco & Vape, 3912 Battleground Ave., at about 7:45 p.m. Monday. The men were armed with a handgun, police said.

The homicide investigation is continuing and further details were not immediately released.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Updated 8:15 a.m.

GREENSBORO — Police are saying this is now a homicide case, but have not released any details other than to say next-of-kin has been notified and that the victim's name is not being released at this time. It is unclear who was injured and how. This story will be updated as more information becomes available from police.

GREENSBORO — Three men armed with a handgun robbed a tobacco store on Monday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 7:47 p.m., officers responded to the robbery at Tobacco & Vape, 3912 Battleground Ave. Three men had entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint, according to the release. They fled the area by unknown means.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Vulnerable to climate change, New York constructs seawall

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert