UPDATE: $5,000 reward offered in homicide of 79-year-old Greensboro man

Dual photo.JPG

Charles Morton (left) died July 4 as a result of a shooting on Jan. 10. Authorities released a photo of a suspect in the shooting.

 Courtesy of Crime Stoppers

Updated 2:36 p.m. Tuesday

GREENSBORO — Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward in the shooting death of 79-year-old man in Greensboro.

Charles William Morton of Greensboro died on July 4 due to complications from his injuries, Greensboro police said in a news release. He was found with gunshot wounds at about 7:45 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 2000 block of Twain Road.

Crime Stoppers released a photo of a suspect in the case and asks anyone who recognizes the person to or has any information in the incident, to call 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. 

Posted 4:39 p.m. Monday

Charles Morton.JPG

Charles Morton died July 4 from complications due to injuries he suffered in a Jan. 10, 2022, shooting. 

Charles William Morton of Greensboro died on July 4, police said. He was found with gunshot wounds at about 7:45 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 2000 block of Twain Road.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide. Additional information was not immediately available, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

