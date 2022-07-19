UPDATE: $5,000 reward offered in homicide of 79-year-old Greensboro man

GREENSBORO — Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward in the shooting death of 79-year-old man in Greensboro.
Charles William Morton of Greensboro died on July 4 due to complications from his injuries, Greensboro police said in a news release. He was found with gunshot wounds at about 7:45 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 2000 block of Twain Road.
Crime Stoppers released a photo of a suspect in the case and asks anyone who recognizes the person to or has any information in the incident, to call 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.
Posted 4:39 p.m. Monday
