UPDATE: Asheboro police say children found safe after Amber Alert issued Monday night

UPDATE: Law enforcement officers located Olga Diego Hernandez and the children at a residence in Wayne County. After ensuring the safety of the children, Hernandez was transported to a local medical facility in Wayne County for a medical evaluation, according to a news release early Tuesday from the Asheboro Police Department.

Police said Hernandez's family had shared information with officers that they say prompted the family's concern about her and the children.

Police ask anyone with additional information to call Detective Leah Burnette at 336-626-1300, ext 312.

ASHEBORO — An Amber Alert has been issued for three children missing from Asheboro, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez, 15, Bridget Osorio Hernandez, 14, and Bernardo Gonzalez Hernandez, 2, were allegedly abducted by Olga Diego Hernandez, according to the alert.

They were last seen traveling in a black, 2021 Dodge Ram truck with the N.C. license plate number TEF9945.

Anthony is described as white, approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.