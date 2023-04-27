GREENSBORO — A local woman is accused of assaulting her granddaughter so violently that the child will not see her third birthday this Sunday.

Rubie Charlottelette Thomas, who turned 59 Thursday, seemed to show little emotion when appearing in court Thursday afternoon via video link from the Guilford County Detention Center. She was jailed without bond Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder and felony child abuse in connection with the child's death on April 1, Greensboro police said.

An arrest warrant issued April 18 for Thomas identifies the child as Shade Wilhite and details her extensive injuries, which included: bleeding on the brain, around her spinal cord and on the inside of the eyes; rib fractures; bruised intestines; hemorrhaging to the scalp, skull, around the ribs and in the back; injuries to her face; lacerations in her mouth; an abrasion on the back of left leg; and more than 50 contusions.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Chris Parrish said in court Thursday that the girl's 5-year-old brother told investigators his sister had thrown up in the bed they shared. He also told them about something he said happened hours earlier.

He said, "Grandma pushed her down the stairs," Parrish explained in court.

The boy told investigators that his sister had been touching the outside of an aquarium and got a "whooping" for messing with the fish tank, Parrish said. He was not punished, he told investigators, because he was being "good" that day.

The 5-year-old boy has been removed from the home and placed in state custody, detectives said after Thursday's court proceeding. When asked about the children's parents, detectives said the parents were not active in their lives.

Greensboro Police Department spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said there is no record of any other child-abuse calls at that address, and that police have not previously charged Thomas with neglect or child abuse. No one could be immediately reached by telephone at Child Protective Services to answer questions about whether they have previously responded to the home.

At about 7 a.m. April 1, officers responding to a medical-related call at the home in the 400 block of Oferrell Street found a 2-year-old girl suffering from apparent cardiac arrest, police said. Life-saving efforts were started at the scene, but the child was declared dead upon arrival at a local hospital, police said.

A man who placed a 911 call that morning said he went to go wake up his grandkids and "baby girl" didn't wake up. "She's cold," he told a dispatcher.

The dispatcher provided CPR instructions until paramedics arrived.

Medical staff and detectives noted signs of potential child abuse and the police department's Family Victims Unit began their investigation. Through the investigation, detectives confirmed the child "suffered from non-accidental trauma while in the care of her grandmother" that day, police said.

A GoFundMe page organized by Shawntae Brown to raise money for funeral costs lists the child's name as Shad'e Janelle Wilhite, who was called "Shy Shy." The page says the little girl has three siblings, ages 5, 7 and 9.

"Shy was a beautiful and loving little girl who was full of life," according to the message on the public fundraising page.

Thomas will be appointed a public defender and will remain in jail without bond. Prosecutors asked that Thomas not be allowed any contact — direct or indirect — with any of the girl's siblings or custodians of the children, or Thomas' 17-year-old daughter.

Her next court date is May 26.