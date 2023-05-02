REIDSVILLE — Federal and local authorities acted Saturday to arrest an 18-year-old man accused of threatening to perform an act of mass violence at Reidsville High School.

Tyquan Strong of 600 Barnes St. in Reidsville and a student at RHS, is in the Rockingham County jail on a $10,000 secured bail on one felony charge of communicating a threat of mass violence on an educational institution via SnapChat, a spokesman for the Reidsville Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

News of the threat on the 655-pupil school came to the FBI's National Threat Operations Center which received a message about someone creating the social media account and making threats, the release said.

"At April 28 at approximately 9:36 p.m. one of our students communicated a threat toward RHS by means of a social media post,'' said Sean Gladieux, safety and public information officer for Rockingham County Schools.

"On April 29th an RPD sergeant and detective responded to the address and spoke with the student and his family,'' Gladieux said. "Evidence was obtained by law enforcement to charge the student ...''

Strong has no criminal history, according to Reidsville Police.

In response, school officials and local law enforcement bolstered safety around the school over the weekend, Gladieux said.

"Even though there was no additional known safety issues or threats ... to ensure our school, staff, students and attendees of the

"Mean Girls" play (at the RHS Auditorium) on April 29 and 30 were as safe as possible, RPD assigned an officer to the school and requested patrol officers to increase their patrol of the area around RHS,'' Gladieux said.

"We commend our student who heard something and said something to our Reidsville High School staff,'' said RCS Superintendent John Stover.

"This quick action allowed RCS administration and law enforcement to immediately and collaboratively address and safely resolve the incident as quickly as possible. The safety of our students, staff and school community is our greatest responsibility. Rockingham County Schools is committed to providing our students and staff a safe environment so they can focus on student education and development.''

As the nation grapples with an school shootings epidemic, the tallies of victims of the violence are ever more grim.

There have been 18 school shootings so far this year that resulted in injuries or deaths, according to reports from Education Week journal. Since 2018, the nation has seen 162 such shootings. And in 2022, the country counted 51 school shootings with injuries or deaths. The number marked a steep increase in the tragedies. By comparison, Education Week tracked 35 school shootings in 2021, 10 in 2020, and 24 each in 2019 and 2018.

On April 4, one Pitt County School District student in Greenville, N.C., was injured when a 14-year-old allegedly accidentally shot the student while on a school bus.

And Rockingham County Schools dealt with its own gun incident on Thursday when police and school officials, acting on a tip from a student, recovered a loaded handgun from a Reidsville Middle School eighth grader on the school’s campus, according to Gladieux.

No students or staff were harmed or threatened during the incident, which happened sometime before 1:20 p.m.

The gun was loaded with a full magazine, though police would not disclose the number of bullets it held. There was “no live round in the chamber,’’ Gladieux said Friday via email.

So far, school officials have not found any evidence that the student planned an attack of any kind at the school at 1903 Park Drive, which is home to 626 pupils in the sixth through eighth grade, the spokesman said.

The name of the minor in possession of the weapon was not provided. State juvenile laws protect the identities of young offenders.

The student, who had the gun on his person, was immediately suspended for an undisclosed amount of time, school officials said

An Reidsville Police spokesman said the investigation of Strong is ongoing and asks anyone with information to contact RPD's Sgt. Lingle at 336-347-2338, or leave an anonymous tip Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.