UPDATE (7:30 a.m. Friday, March 24) — The Amber Alert for Kayson Osiah Monk, 9-month-old child of Deon Monk, has been canceled. Kayson was located safely in Siler City and is being returned to Greensboro. Police say Deon Monk, who was located in Harnett County, is in police custody and charges are forthcoming in connection with a fatal shooting Thursday afternoon. One of the victims, identified as Sharelle Johnson, 25, has succumbed to her injuries; police say she is not the child's mother. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The second victim, a 20-year-old male, is in stable condition.

----------------------------------------------------------

GREENSBORO — An Amber Alert was issued late Thursday afternoon for 9-month-old Kayson Osiah Monk, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Kayson has black curly hair, brown eyes and is about 30 pounds. Kayson was last seen in a white shirt, grey sweatpants and a grey jacket, police said.

Police believe Kayson is with Deon Lamar Monk, the child’s 23-year-old father, who is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a grey jacket and multicolored shorts, police said in the news release.

The child was taken from the 2400 block of Phillips Avenue and is believed to be traveling in a burgundy or red Saturn with damage to the rear window.

Deon Lamar Monk is a suspect in a shooting just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday that wounded two people — one critically — at the Phillips Avenue address, according police department spokeswoman Josie Cambareri.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims or their relationship to Monk at this time.

"This was not a random act of violence," Cambareri said by telephone Thursday.

Before an Amber Alert could be issued, the police department had to request one at the state level demonstrating that the child is believed to be in danger.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 911 or contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.