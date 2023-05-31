Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

UPDATE: A judge decided this afternoon to maintain a $1 million bond for Noelle Cervantes, 33, who was jailed Tuesday after her arrest on two counts each of second-degree murder and felony child abuse. This story will be updated as more details become available.

GREENSBORO — Police have announced a second arrest in connection with the deaths of two young boys pulled from a house fire in March.

Michael Christopher Dennis, 36, was charged today with two counts of felony child abuse after an investigation into the deaths of his 2-year-old son and his son's 3-year-old friend, Cash Whitaker, police said today.

During an investigation, police said they determined that Dennis was "neglectful and abusive." Dennis is being held on a $1 million bond, according to online jail records.

Noelle Cervantes, 33, was jailed Tuesday on a $1 million bond after her arrest on two counts each of second-degree murder and felony child abuse, Greensboro police announced in a news release. She is now scheduled to appear in court this afternoon.

According to police, Cervantes was “neglectful” in her care of the boys and possibly could’ve prevented their deaths. There is no evidence that the boys were hurt by Cervantes prior to the blaze or that she was responsible for causing the fire, police department spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said Tuesday.

On March 16 at 11:30 a.m., police and firefighters responded to the fire at 1823 Glenside Drive.

Upon arrival, they encountered heavy smoke and flames inside. A woman outside — now identified as Cervantes — was able to direct firefighters to where the two children should be in the home. The two young boys were removed and declared dead by EMS personnel.

— This is a developing story.