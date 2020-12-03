 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Greensboro police identify victim of fatal shooting Thursday on Summit Avenue
UPDATE: Greensboro police identify victim of fatal shooting Thursday on Summit Avenue

Updated at 10:30 a.m.

GREENSBORO — Greensboro police have identified the homicide victim as Tiyon Amari Gibson, 31, of Greensboro. 

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after finding one person shot to death Thursday night.

Officers responded about 6:45 p.m. to the 800 block of Summit Avenue for a report of a shooting and found a male victim, police said in a news release.

Police did not release any more information on the victim, pending family notification. Police also said they have no suspect description.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3tips app or website.

