UPDATE: Greensboro police investigate homicide after shooting overnight on Summit Avenue

Police lights
UPDATE (9:10 a.m. June 2, 2022): Responding officers located two victims: James Clyburn, 60, who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound; and Dorrian Wingate-Hayes, 25, who was found deceased from a gunshot wound. Further details were not released.

------------------------------------------------------------------

GREENSBORO — Authorities responded just after midnight to a shooting in the 1000 block of Summit Avenue, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

No details have been released by police as of early this morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

