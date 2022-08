Guilford County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday night that happened in the eastern part of the county.

Deputies responded at 9:44 p.m. to the 100 block of Pinewood Acres Drive and located Timothy Adam Collie, 48, who died at the scene, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Additional details have not been released.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Detective J. Allen at 336-641- 5963 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.