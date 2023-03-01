UPDATE — Greensboro police announced that the victim died from injuries received during a shooting earlier today. The case is now being investigated as a homicide. Police are not releasing any information about the victim until next-of-kin is notified, the department said in a news release this afternoon.

This is the city's 11th homicide of 2023.

--------------------------------------------------

GREENSBORO — One person was shot at approximately 5 a.m. today near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Carolyn Coleman Way, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Further details were not immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information is released by police.