Update: Homicide investigation underway after fatal shooting on Stockton Way in Greensboro, police say
Update: Homicide investigation underway after fatal shooting on Stockton Way in Greensboro, police say

Updated at 4:45 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a shooting on Stockton Way as a homicide following the death of a Wilmington man, police said in a news release.

Jasmon Rashad Graham, 32, died from injuries sustained in the Tuesday morning shooting, according to police.

Police said the suspect drove away from the scene of the homicide in a silver Honda. He crashed the vehicle near Pleasant Garden and Liberty roads before fleeing on foot, police said.  

The investigation remains underway. 

GREENSBORO — A person was shot at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 11:10 a.m. to the shooting in the 200 block of Stockton Way. They found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police released no further information about the incident and the victim’s condition was not information available.

The investigation is continuing, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

