Update: Homicide investigation underway after fatal shooting on Stockton Way in Greensboro, police say

Updated at 4:45 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a shooting on Stockton Way as a homicide following the death of a Wilmington man, police said in a news release.

Jasmon Rashad Graham, 32, died from injuries sustained in the Tuesday morning shooting, according to police.

Police said the suspect drove away from the scene of the homicide in a silver Honda. He crashed the vehicle near Pleasant Garden and Liberty roads before fleeing on foot, police said.

The investigation remains underway.

