UPDATE: Man, 21, dies after shooting Sunday evening, Greensboro police say

UPDATE (Oct. 3, 2022): Larry Damonta Little has died from his injuries, Greensboro police said in a news release. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

--------------------------------------------

GREENSBORO — A person was seriously injured with a gunshot wound Sunday night, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At 9:27 p.m., officers responded to Summertree Lane in reference a discharged firearm and found the injured victim.

Further information was not immediately available and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.