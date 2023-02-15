GREENSBORO – A 26-year-old man has died of stabbing injuries, and Greensboro Police have charged another man with murder in his death.

The victim was identified as Jesse Pitonzo.

Mandry Bell, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder and misdemeanor stalking, police said in a news release.

Officers responded to the call in the 4700 block of Champion Court about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, and Pitonzo was taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Pitonzo's death is the eighth homicide in Greensboro this year, compared with that same number in 2022.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.