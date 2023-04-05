GREENSBORO — A first-year student at N.C. A&T was identified as the teenager who was fatally shot Tuesday night.

"We regret to inform the university community that North Carolina A&T student Deja Rae Reaves of Chicago died Tuesday night as a result of gunshot wounds," the university shared in a message Tuesday night to students and staff.

Reaves was a student in N.C. A&T's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

"Her untimely death is a tremendous loss to the university community. Our heartfelt prayers, condolences and thoughts are with her family, friends and professors," the university's message said.

A&T students and staff were encouraged to use available resources for support as needed, the message said. Funeral arrangements for Reaves will be provided when they become available.

Greensboro police responded to the shooting just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Sullivan Street. A second victim is expected to recover.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Reaves' death marks the 18th homicide in the city in 2023.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.