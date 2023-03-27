ASHEBORO — Investigators say they have identified the juvenile who allegedly made a bomb threat that prompted the evacuation Monday morning of the North Carolina Zoo.

The zoo, which plans to reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday, evacuated 1,046 children and 326 adults from the grounds and contacted school groups and others who were known to be on route but had not yet arrived, zoo spokeswoman Debbie Fuchs said Monday.

All zoo staff were also evacuated from the property, Fuchs said. Animals were fed that morning and keepers resumed tending to the animals once they received the "all clear" from authorities. The zoo remained closed to guests for the rest of the afternoon.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said it responded about 10:43 a.m. to the threat, which was made electronically directly to the zoo. Deputies and park rangers worked to secure the zoo perimeter during the evacuation.

At 11:48 a.m., after a protective sweep, five search teams were deployed to search all public areas of the zoo, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office. A secondary search of all public areas was conducted and no suspicious items were located.

The Greensboro Police Department Bomb Squad was requested to be on standby in case they were needed, but Randolph deputies were able to render the zoo safe and clear the scene at 1:39 p.m., authorities said.

Investigators identified the origins of threat and the juvenile who conveyed it, sheriff's officials said in a news release. A juvenile petition will be filed with the Department of Juvenile Justice.

A petition does not list a specific charge(s), which will be determined by the Juvenile Intake Counselor and detectives upon conclusion of the investigation, and after consultation with the District Attorney's Office, according to police department spokeswoman Amanda Varner.

The child's age and gender will not be released, Varner said.

Asheboro High School posted a notice on its Facebook page that students who were visiting the zoo that morning were returning to campus as a result of the evacuation. Asheboro City Schools also posted on its Facebook page that all Balfour Elementary students visiting the zoo were returning to their campus for the rest of the school day.

All guests who had tickets for the zoo on Monday — those who were evacuated and those who were unable to visit at a later time Monday — will receive a refund, Fuchs said.