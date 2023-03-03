GREENSBORO — One person has died after being shot Thursday night, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded just after 10 p.m. to the 3700 block of Peterson Avenue and located the shooting victim, who was hospitalized in serious condition.

Police said this morning that the victim had died. The department has not released any additional details.

This is the city's 12th homicide in 2023, which follows just days after another Greensboro resident died from gun violence.

Police identified Lanceford Ross Williams, 37, of Greensboro, as the person who died Wednesday after a shooting earlier that day.

Officers responded just after 5 a.m. Wednesday to an area near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Carolyn Coleman Way and found Williams suffering from a gunshot wound, police said in a news release.

Williams' death was the city's 11th homicide in 2023 in comparison to eight homicides at this time in 2022.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.