UPDATE: Police arrest man, 33, after shooting Monday afternoon in Greensboro

UPDATE — Greensboro police say they arrested Antonio D’shaun Holloway, 33, on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, in connection with Monday's shooting. He is in the Guilford County Jail on $250,000 bond. The victim, who was shot twice, was listed as critical but stable condition, according to a news release.

GREENSBORO — A person was hospitalized after being shot twice Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Dunbar Street, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 2:30 p.m. and found one person suffering from two gunshot wounds. Police said the person's injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Police did not release any additional details.

