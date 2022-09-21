UPDATE: Police ID victim in fatal assault Wednesday in Greensboro

Updated 5:57 p.m.
GREENSBORO — A 20-year-old man died after an assault on Wednesday afternoon, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Anthony Farmer died after the assault in the 2700 block of Buchanan Road, police said.
Authorities are now investigating the case as a homicide.
Posted 2:03 p.m.
GREENSBORO — One person was injured this afternoon in an aggravated assault on Buchanan Road, police said.
Officers responded at 12:56 p.m. to the 2700 block of Buchanan Road for a report of an aggravated assault, police said in a news release. They found one person injured and EMS took the victim to a local hospital.
Police did not release any details on a possible motive or suspect and said there is no additional information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.