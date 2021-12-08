UPDATE: Police release ID of man who died of gunshot wound Tuesday night in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Police say they are investigating a homicide after a man died from a gunshot wound Tuesday night.

Officers responded at 6:34 p.m. to the 900 block of Cone Boulevard and, along with EMS, attempted life-saving measures but Azhaun Jamah Rivens, 26, of Greensboro, died from his injuries, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

"Police were able to identify all parties involved in this incident and are not currently looking for a suspect," the news release stated.

A police department spokesman provided an update Wednesday morning.

"No one has been charged in this incident," police spokesman Ron Glenn said by email. "The investigation is ongoing so we will not be releasing more information at this time."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.