 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Police release ID of man who died of gunshot wound Tuesday night in Greensboro
0 Comments
top story

UPDATE: Police release ID of man who died of gunshot wound Tuesday night in Greensboro

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police units responds to the scene of an emergency

Stock photo

 MattGush

GREENSBORO — Police say they are investigating a homicide after a man died from a gunshot wound Tuesday night.

Officers responded at 6:34 p.m. to the 900 block of Cone Boulevard and, along with EMS, attempted life-saving measures but Azhaun Jamah Rivens, 26, of Greensboro, died from his injuries, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Police were able to identify all parties involved in this incident and are not currently looking for a suspect," the news release stated.

A police department spokesman provided an update Wednesday morning.

"No one has been charged in this incident," police spokesman Ron Glenn said by email. "The investigation is ongoing so we will not be releasing more information at this time."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Should my kid get the COVID vaccine?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert