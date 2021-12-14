UPDATE: Police say they are now investigating a homicide after armed men rob Greensboro tobacco store

UPDATE — Police are saying this is now a homicide case, but have not released any details other than to say next-of-kin has been notified and that the victim's name is not being released at this time. It is unclear who was injured and how. This story will be updated as more information becomes available from police.

GREENSBORO — Three men armed with a handgun robbed a tobacco store on Monday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 7:47 p.m., officers responded to the robbery at Tobacco & Vape, 3912 Battleground Ave. Three men had entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint, according to the release. They fled the area by unknown means.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.