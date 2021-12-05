Update: Suspect in attempted rape at High Point University taken into custody, police say

Updated 9:11 p.m.

HIGH POINT — A Greensboro man suspected in an attempted rape at High Point University is now in jail, High Point police said.

Phillippe Joseph Warren Saieed, 39, was taken into custody in the 1200 block of Redding Drive in High Point without incident at about 2:45 p.m., police said in a news release.

Saieed is being held under $1 million secured bail, according to the release.

Saieed was wanted on two counts each of attempted first-degree rape, assault on a female, first-degree burglary and breaking and entering, police said in the release.

Posted 2:09 p.m.

HIGH POINT — Authorities are searching for a Greensboro man in connection with an attempted rape at High Point University, according to a news release from High Point police.

At 6:15 a.m. Sunday, High Point police officers responded to the campus of High Point University after receiving a report of a burglary and attempted sexual assault. During the investigation, authorities identified the suspect as 39-year-old Phillippe Joseph Warren Saieed, according to the release.