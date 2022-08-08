 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Teen dies, 2 people hospitalized, after shooting Sunday in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — Police say a teenager died after a shooting Sunday and two other people were hospitalized.

Officers responded at 6:11 p.m. to the 800 block of Dillard Street, where the shooting was reported. The two surviving victims — Demiko Morgan, 22, and Chauntora McMillan, 27 — were taken to Moses Cone Hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

An update issued by police this morning said the deceased was 17 years old and that his death is being investigated as a homicide. His name was not released.

Additional details were not available.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

