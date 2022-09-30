 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Teen wounded in shooting Thursday night in Greensboro has died, police say

City of Greensboro Police Department
Kenneth Ferriera/News & Record

UPDATE (Sept. 30, 2022) — Police have announced that Camren Cole, 19, who was seriously injured during a shooting Thursday night on Glenwood Avenue, has died. His death is being investigated as a homicide. Additional details are not being released at this time.

-----------------------------------------------------------

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating two separate shootings Thursday night in Greensboro.

At 10:49 p.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of Cotswold Avenue and located a gunshot victim with a serious injury, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

At 8:53 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue and located a gunshot victim with a serious injury.

Police are not releasing any other details at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

