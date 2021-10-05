Update: Victim in 1 of 2 overnight shootings has died, Greensboro police say

Updated at 9:30 a.m.

GREENSBORO — The victim of a barbershop shooting on Phillips Avenue late Monday evening has died from his injuries, police said in a news release.

Authorities identified the victim as Jose Alberto Corea, 50, of Greensboro.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating two shootings that happened late Monday and early Tuesday,

At 3:22 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a residence on Hiltin Place and found one gunshot victim with a minor injury, Greensboro police said in a news release. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

At 11:45 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the TV Barbershop at 1600 Phillips Ave. and found a gunshot victim with life-threatening injuries, police said in the release. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Further details were not immediately released.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.