UPDATE: Wilmington man charged in fatal shooting Tuesday in Greensboro, police say
top story

UPDATE: Wilmington man charged in fatal shooting Tuesday in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — A 26-year-old Wilmington man was arrested Tuesday and charged with fatally shooting another man that morning, according to information from the Greensboro Police Department.

Marokus Juwell Ballard is charged with first-degree murder and remains in the Guilford County Jail without bond, police said in a news release.

Police responded just after 11 a.m. Tuesday to a shooting in the 200 block of Stockton Way and found Jasmon Rashad Graham, 32, of Wilmington, suffering from a gunshot wound. Graham died from his injuries, police said.

Police said the suspect drove away from the scene in a silver Honda and crashed the vehicle near Pleasant Garden and Liberty roads before running away.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

