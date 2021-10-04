 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vehicle stolen with 11-month-old child inside, Greensboro police say
0 Comments
breaking top story

Vehicle stolen with 11-month-old child inside, Greensboro police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Authorities are looking for an 11-month-old boy who was inside a vehicle that was stolen from a gas station late Monday.

At 9:01 p.m., someone stole a black, 2015 Chevrolet Malibu from the Great Stops at 5412 W. Market St., Greensboro police said in a news release. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Azlazial Amir Ritter was inside the vehicle at the time, police said. He was wearing a red and black Michael Jordan onesie.

The vehicle has a 30-day temporary tag with the number VW57911 on it and its left rear brake light is out, police said.

Anyone seeing this vehicle and/or the child is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Teachers union prez asks: 'Help us get to normal'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News