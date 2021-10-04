Vehicle stolen with 11-month-old child inside, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are looking for an 11-month-old boy who was inside a vehicle that was stolen from a gas station late Monday.

At 9:01 p.m., someone stole a black, 2015 Chevrolet Malibu from the Great Stops at 5412 W. Market St., Greensboro police said in a news release.

Azlazial Amir Ritter was inside the vehicle at the time, police said. He was wearing a red and black Michael Jordan onesie.

The vehicle has a 30-day temporary tag with the number VW57911 on it and its left rear brake light is out, police said.

Anyone seeing this vehicle and/or the child is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.