Vehicle struck by gunfire in Greensboro shooting that injured 1, police say
Vehicle struck by gunfire in Greensboro shooting that injured 1, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after one person was shot and a vehicle was struck by gunfire Thursday afternoon, police said in a news release. 

About 2:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Bracyridge Road and Beechcroft Drive and found one gunshot victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital, according to police. 

A vehicle in the area was also struck by gunfire. No one in the vehicle was injured, police said. 

Police did not provide any suspect information and said the investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

