Victim hospitalized early Wednesday after shooting in Greensboro, police say

Staff Report
GREENSBORO — One person was hospitalized after police responded to a shooting just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Woodmere Drive, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.
No additional information was released.
Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.