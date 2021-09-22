 Skip to main content
Victim hospitalized early Wednesday after shooting in Greensboro, police say
Victim hospitalized early Wednesday after shooting in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — One person was hospitalized after police responded to a shooting just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Woodmere Drive, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

No additional information was released.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

