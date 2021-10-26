 Skip to main content
Victim hospitalized with multiple stab wounds early Tuesday, Greensboro police say
Victim hospitalized with multiple stab wounds early Tuesday, Greensboro police say

Emergency vehicle lights blue, white and red
barbol88

GREENSBORO — One person was hospitalized early Tuesday with multiple stab wounds, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 1:13 a.m. Tuesday to the 8400 block of Triad Drive about an assault and found the victim. No additional details were released.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

