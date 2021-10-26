Victim hospitalized with multiple stab wounds early Tuesday, Greensboro police say

Staff Report
GREENSBORO — One person was hospitalized early Tuesday with multiple stab wounds, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Officers responded at 1:13 a.m. Tuesday to the 8400 block of Triad Drive about an assault and found the victim. No additional details were released.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.