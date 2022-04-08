 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Victim in Monday shooting on Randleman Road has died, Greensboro police say

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a shooting Monday morning on Randleman Road as a homicide after the victim died.

Nikita Legrant Milton, 31, of Greensboro was found shot after officers responded about 11:15 a.m. Monday to 2006 Randleman Road for a report of an aggravated assault, police said in a news release.

Police said about 4:20 p.m. Friday that the shooting was now being investigated as a homicide.

Police did not release any information about possible suspects or a motive in the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Helicopters, fires and turbines: Vineyards fight the spring frost

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert