Victim in Monday shooting on Randleman Road has died, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a shooting Monday morning on Randleman Road as a homicide after the victim died.
Nikita Legrant Milton, 31, of Greensboro was found shot after officers responded about 11:15 a.m. Monday to 2006 Randleman Road for a report of an aggravated assault, police said in a news release.
Police said about 4:20 p.m. Friday that the shooting was now being investigated as a homicide.
Police did not release any information about possible suspects or a motive in the fatal shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.