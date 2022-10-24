 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Victim injured in overnight shooting in Greensboro has died, police say

GREENSBORO — A person who was shot overnight in Greensboro has died, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 3:16 a.m. to a shooting in the 1900 block of Woodside Drive, where they located a gunshot victim with a serious injury.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide and have not released any details about the victim.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

