Victim of Shoe Road homicide identified by Guilford sheriff's office
Victim of Shoe Road homicide identified by Guilford sheriff's office

BURLINGTON — Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the southeast area of Guilford County on Thursday, the sheriff's office said in a news release. 

At about 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to a burglary reported at 7102 Shoe Road and found Christopher Lynn Shoe, 53, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the sheriff's office.

Shoe lived at the residence, according to sheriff's office spokesperson Lori Poag. 

The incident is being investigated as a homicide and further information was not released. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robertson at 336-641-5969 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

