 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Victims in deadly shooting identified by High Point police

  • 0

HIGH POINT — Authorities have identified the victims in a deadly shooting on Saturday evening.

Jeremiah L. Moore, 19, of Greensboro, succumbed to his injuries at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, High Point police said in a news release. Isaiah H. Wall, 18, of High Point was injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital, police said. His condition was not released.

Police said the incident occurred at about 7 p.m. near the intersection of North Centennial Street and North University Parkway. The gunshot victims then drove to 1232 Eastchester Drive, where police were called.

It's unclear what led to the shooting, which is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download and use the P3 mobile app.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Trump aides launch new dating app aimed for conservatives

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert