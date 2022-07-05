Victims in deadly shooting identified by High Point police

HIGH POINT — Authorities have identified the victims in a deadly shooting on Saturday evening.

Jeremiah L. Moore, 19, of Greensboro, succumbed to his injuries at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, High Point police said in a news release. Isaiah H. Wall, 18, of High Point was injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital, police said. His condition was not released.

Police said the incident occurred at about 7 p.m. near the intersection of North Centennial Street and North University Parkway. The gunshot victims then drove to 1232 Eastchester Drive, where police were called.

It's unclear what led to the shooting, which is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download and use the P3 mobile app.