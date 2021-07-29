Victims recover while Greensboro police search for suspects in 2 shootings

GREENSBORO — Police say they are investigating two separate shootings that happened late Wednesday and early Thursday.

Early Thursday, officers were called to a shooting in the 3100 block of East Bessemer Avenue and found one victim, who they say is expected to recover, according to information in a news release from Greensboro police.

Late Wednesday, officers were called to a shooting in the 3500 block of Lynhaven Drive and found one victim with a non-life-threatening wound, police said in the news release.

Other details, such as possible motives for the shootings or any suspect information, were not released by police.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.