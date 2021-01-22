Video of death at Greensboro jail in 2018 to be released to the public, Guilford County sheriff announces

GREENSBORO — The sheriff's office plans to release video footage showing the days leading up to the death of a Greensboro woman in the Guilford County Detention Center, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The footage will be available for viewing on the sheriff's website as soon as Friday evening or by Monday, the sheriff's office said.

Tasha Thomas, 33, died shortly before midnight on May 2, 2018, three days after being taken into custody at the Greensboro jail. She was being held on charges of felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

In December, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed against both the current and former Guilford County sheriffs, alleging that Thomas' death was the result of improper and cruel treatment.

In response to a request by the family of Thomas, the sheriff's office said Friday that it plans to post the jail video on the main page of the sheriff's website. The video is lengthy and runs from April 29, 2018 though the early morning hours on May 3, 2018, at which point Thomas' body was removed from the jail by ambulance attendants.

The sheriff's office said Thomas' body appears briefly during portions of the video on May 2 and May 3 and advises viewer discretion.